The church of Llanstadwell - otherwise known as St Tudwal’s – has stood on the northern banks of the Cleddau for the best part of 1,500 years.

But soaring energy costs and general repairs which are needed to be carried out mean that it’s journey into the 21st century is becoming increasingly uncertain.

“The current economic difficulties which we’re all facing are affecting the upkeep and use of the church,” explained church warden, Dorothy Cox.

“As well as insurance, the rising energy bills and the general repairs which need to be carried out on the church building there are costs in complying with matters of health and safety, architecture, conservation and the environment.

“As a result, we need to find a way to overcome these problems to maintain the church that we all know and love.”

Th church is under the spiritual staff of the Rev Alan Chadwick, vicar of St Clement’s in Neyland.

He is confident that given the key role that the church has played in Pembrokeshire's Christian life over the past 1,000 years, coupled with its great beauty on the banks of the river Cleddau, the south Pembrokeshire community will rally round to ensure its secure future.

“The church of Llanstadwell has been a place of worship and the focal point of the community for possibly 1,500 years,” he said.

“It is also one of the few churches in the area that’s open every day for people to visit, be they locals or visitors.

"As a result, we’re looking very hard for ways to secure its future.

“We’re certain there are many people in our local community who will share our concern and will work with us to ensure that the church remains a continued presence here in Llanstadwell.”

To help plan the way forward, a meeting will take place this Thursday, May 11, enabling people to share their ideas and views on safeguarding the church. The meeting takes place at 7pm and will be held in St Tudwal's church.

If anybody is unable to attend but would like to offer support or has suggestions for the way forward, they should email Dorothy at dorothylcox43@gmail.com

Llanstadwell is a small hamlet situated between Neyland and Milford Haven and includes the settlements of Hazelbeach, Mastlebridge, Jordanston, Waterston, Scoveston and Little Honeyborough.

The population as of the 2011 UK Census was 905.

The name derives from the dedication of the parish and church to St Tudwal, who was a sixth century Breton monk.

The parish of Llanstadwell extends from the shore of the Cleddau as far north as Rosemarket.

Ten years ago, St Tudwal's Church established a music festival which continues to attract some of the county's leading musicians.