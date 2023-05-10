Ryan Hughes, 19, was seen driving his Vauxhall Corsa near to the Honeyborough roundabout in Neyland in the early hours of Christmas Eve, 2022.

But after hitting a grass verge, the vehicle was seen to turn over onto its side, blocking the carriageway.

“The driver, who was the defendant, pulled himself out of the vehicle but when the witness spoke to him he was confused and kept asking the same question over and over again,” said Crown Prosecutor, Kelly Rivers.

“He smelt heavily of intoxicants and admitted consuming some drinks earlier that evening.

"He said he'd been in Pembroke drinking throughout December 23 and had taken cocaine with his friends."

When police officers arrived, they discovered that Hughes required hospital treatment as a result of the crash. His injuries included a broken shoulder and significant cuts to his arm.

He was conveyed to Withybush Hospital by ambulance, and whilst waiting to be seen by medical staff, police officers carried out blood tests for analysis.

These confirmed that he had 92 mcg of the cocaine derivate Benzoylecgonine and 103 mg of alcohol in his blood. The specified legal limits are 50 and 80 respectively.

Hughes, of The Glades, Rosemarket pleaded guilty to drink-driving and of driving whilst over the specified drug limit.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“It was Christmas Eve, he’d gone out with friends, and he made the rash decision to drive home,” he said.

“His car hit the grass verge, turned over and was written off.”

Hughes was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 court surcharge.

“You’ve done a very stupid thing and have got yourself into a lot of trouble,” commented the presiding magistrate when imposing sentence.

“Learn from this, and don’t do anything stupid again.”