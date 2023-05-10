The carved chair celebrates some of local history’s most iconic aspects, including Fishguard’s mighty Jemima Nicholas, the Pentre Ifan burial chamber, St David’s Cathedral and the Celtic Cross at Carew.

The chair was masterminded by a team of Springboard parents, led by tutor Dave Welton.

Mr Welton, ably assisted by his team of volunteers from Cyfle Cymru, was also responsible for building a much-needed wooden boardwalk from scratch, which links a field leased to the school by Pembrokeshire County Council with a woodland area.

The walkway was funded by a generous donation from the Port of Milford Haven to the Friends of Springboard.

“It’s extraordinary what people can achieve when given the opportunity to try something new with the right support and the right tutor,” commented Springboard co-ordinator Laura Phillips.

“I’ve been absolutely stunned by the beauty of the craftsmanship that each learner has mastered on this course, and everyone who has taken part has helped create something that will inspire reading at Johnston school for many years to come. Everyone should be super proud of themselves.”

Her comments were endorsed by the Port of Milford Haven’s community engagement assistant, Lauren Williams.

“The new boardwalk at Johnston School looks fantastic and we were delighted to support the project through our Community Fund,” she said.

“The boardwalk will provide great benefits to pupils within the Milford Haven Family of Schools and will enable them to enjoy new outdoor learning opportunities.”