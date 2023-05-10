The successful bid means that the club can now employ a co-ordinator who will ensure that the club continues to grow from strength to strength.

“This is fantastic news as we are presently run entirely by volunteers and are funded by the generosity of our community,” commented chair of the club, Chris McEwen.

“We know from the adults, young people and children that we support how it can completely change their lives and we want to ensure that the club is now taking all the necessarysteps to sustain its vibrant future.”

The Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC has been working hard since 2014 to ring inclusive sport to the community. Each week it delivers 18 sessions, covering 21 hours and traing up to 250 children and aults.

It also trains children in schools, children who are at risk of gang culture, youth offenders, domestic a buse victims and the disabled community.

“And these are the people who are telling us that the support they get from the coub is life changing and helps them build on a bigger sense of self-worth," added Chris.

The announcement as been warmly welcomed by Cllr Joshua Beynon who has been a long-time supporter of the club.

“I’m super pleased to hear this news as the boxing club is a great organisation for the area and it’s wonderful to see them going from strength to strength,” said Cllr Beynon, who has been a staunch supporter of the club for many years.