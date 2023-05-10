The dirt bike, a10TEN 125R 125CC 17/14 CMS Motorcycles bike, which was bought last year was allegedly stolen in the early hours of Saturday, May 6, at around 3am.

Also reported taken were two Carrera mountain bikes, one black and one green and black, and a heavy petrol strimmer - all from a shed behind a property in St Davids Road, Letterston.

It is thought that the thieves could have had a van hidden in the area ready to steal the goods.

One of the Carerra mountain bikes, worth £450 each, that were taken. (Image: Reader contribution)

Anybody with any information about the theft should contact Dyfed-Powys Police quoting reference number DP-20230506-093.

The owners are offering a reward for any information that leads to the safe return of their property.

Anyone who can help police with their investigations is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.