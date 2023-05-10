Officers stopped Kevin Bowen on January 18 as he drove his Vauxhall Crossland along the A477 in Carew.

A roadside drugs wipe proved positive, and Bowen was taken to a police custody suite where further blood tests were carried out.

These confirmed he had 181 mcg of benzoylecgonine in his system, which is a derivate of the Class A drug, cocaine. The legal limit is 50.

Crown Prosecutor informed magistrates that because this was Bowen’s second similar conviction in a ten-year period, his mandatory disqualification would be longer than the minimum 12-month ban

Bowen, of Bush Street,Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to the offence. He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“He’d taken the drugs two days before the test was taken,” he said. “As a result, he thought he was ok to drive.”

In addition to the three-year ban, Bowen was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.