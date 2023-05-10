The Peppercorn Restaurant and Grill in the busy town of Narberth said it will close until further notice after 12 years in business.

The restaurant’s owners said that the current economic climate and market conditions, which have left customers with less disposable income, combined with rising costs means that the business can no longer survive and must close at least for the time being.

The Peppercorn, at 4 Water Street was known as one of the ‘go to’ eateries in the market town.

The Peppercorn Restaurant and Grill in Narberth has closed its doors due to the cost of living crisis. (Image: Geograph/ Basher Eyre. Licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Licence.)

Responding to the cost of living crisis, it introduced a Kids Eat for £2.50 deal last summer and in January this year a No Frills, Low Bills menu offering a selection of Peppercorn favourites, simplified to bring all of the taste but less of the expense.

This was introduced so that customers struggling with the cost of living crisis could still enjoy a much-deserved nights out at the restaurant.

Despite these initiatives it has not been possible for the business to continue. “We’d like to think we did a good job at putting great food on the plate for a reasonable price,” said a statement from the business.

“But the current climate and market conditions have put such a downwards pressure on customer funds and upwards pressure on prices that sadly, the business can no longer survive.”

The statement said that over the years The Peppercorn had served tens of thousands of meals and have employed hundreds of local staff, some just for a season, and others for years.

The restaurant’s owners offered a ‘huge heart felt thank you’ to the staff.

“Without each and every one of your contributions, the Pep would not have been what it was, nor such a lovely place to both work in and dine at,” they said.

They also thanked the ‘local and loyal customers’ who had supported them over the last 12 years “It has meant the world to feel the warmth and support that only Narberth locals can offer.”

The Peppercorn’s subsidiary restaurant Loaded at Hwb Narberth, has also closed. Loaded was one of four kitchens serving a communal dining area in the newly renovated food and beer hall at the old school.

Loaded served up all sorts of loaded fries as well as other classics such as chicken wings and burgers.

Loaded, one of the four kitchens at Hwb in Narberth's Old School and a subsidiary restuarant to The Peppercorn, has also closed. (Image: Google Street View)

“It’s been a fantastic year, being part of the incredible Hwb gang, and we’ve loved every minute of the vibe and culture that Hwb is all about,” said a statement on Loaded’s social media.

“Sadly due to rising costs and the toll that the cost of living has put on local custom we feel that our part in the Hwb adventure has come to an end.”

The statement thanked Liam and the rest of the Loaded staff for all their hard work, dedication and excellence.

“We wish the Hwb bar and team, and the other kitchens all the best for the future,” it said.