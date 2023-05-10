Shane Lloyd caried out the assault at around 8.15am on May 5, after the couple had walked in to the Fiveways Garage together.

“He started shouting at her when they were inside and this has been captured on CCTV footage,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“He then headbutted the victim from behind. As a result, she sustained a lump to her head.”

A victim impact statement was read to the court in which the complainant stated that the incident has had a profound effect on her confidence.

“He’s made me feel embarrassed by assaulting me in front of people I know,” she said. “This has impacted me greatly.”

Lloyd, of Alma Gardens, Penally pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault by beating.

He denied an additional charge of assault causing actual bodily harm and the matter was adjourned following a request from the defendant’s solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd that the Crown Prosecution Service submits additional medical information in relation to the assault.

“Mr client is appalled by his actions and is very remorseful for what he’s done,” he said. “He knows he’s completely in the wrong."

The matter was adjourned to May 30 and Lloyd was released on conditional bail.

The conditions are that he does not contact the complainant directly nor indirectly; he does not contact the witnesses who were inside the garage at the time of the offence; he resides at his home address in Penally and he does not enter any data on social media in relation to the case.