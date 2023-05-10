This comes as the port has announced a record-breaking year for shipping results in its 2022 annual report.

The report states that cargo entering the port rose by 28 per cent to 38.9 million tonnes.

Turnover at the port increased by 59 per cent from £24.8 million in 2021 to £39.4 million, with profitability rising to £3.3 million from to £1.5 million the previous year.

A Port of Milford Haven spokesperson said: “The exceptionally busy year was largely down to a surge in dues paying ships to the terminals on the Haven.

“The entire port team played their individual parts in delivering this collective response to our customers’ demands, all the time maintaining safe and efficient services while supporting clients to meet their business demands.”

In an update on investment at the port in 2022, the report said the work on the £60 million Pembroke Dock Marine project was “progressing well”.

The Port of Milford Haven also owns and operates Pembroke Port and Milford Waterfront.

“Pembroke Port experienced a busy summer period thanks to major projects at the South Hook LNG terminal and the Valero Pembroke Refinery,” said a Port of Milford Haven spokesperson.

“The Port’s real estate investment portfolio performed well with retail and hospitality tenants at Havens Head Retail Park and Milford Waterfront reporting good recovery from the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past couple of years.

“Hospitality and tourism operations were particularly pleasing, especially with the opening of the 100 bedroom Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront in April 2022, adding to the existing waterside accommodation offering.”

The report also details the Celtic Freeport bid – a result of a partnership between the Port of Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire County Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, and Associated British Ports at Port Talbot.

The announcement that the Celtic Freeport bid was successful in March this year, and work is now under way to submit a final business case to both the UK and Welsh Governments later this year.

Chief executive Tom Sawyer said: “2022 was a great year for the port which meant we were able to continue with our investment strategy across our estate but also enable our customers and tenants to benefit from the additional commercial activity.

“I’m pleased to report that we had no lost time incidents and carried out several exercises throughout the year to ensure our response to pollution, safety and security incidents are tested and refined.

“There were many examples of how collaboration resulted in success for us and our stakeholders, the standout being the success of the Celtic Freeport bid.

"The opportunity this presents for the region is very exciting and I am particularly proud of how the team at the port has made the case for a freeport in an area blessed with the natural resources needed to reach net-zero.”

The 2022 annual report and accounts can be viewed at: mhpa.co.uk/download