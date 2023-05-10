Builder Paul Bevans’ ticket matched all five main numbers in The National Lottery’s Set For Life draw on March 27 this year.

Paul, 50, wasted no time in celebrating in style, shouting his workmates a round of bacon rolls.

Paul’s winning journey began earlier that morning when he checked his Set For Life ticket on the National Lottery app.

Paul celebrated his £120,000 win today. (Image: National Lottery)

“I know my mates will laugh when they hear this but, whenever I check my tickets on the app, I scan it and close my eyes hoping to hear the little tune it plays when your ticket is a winner,” he said.

“Usually when I hear that little ditty it’s announcing a £5 or sometimes £10 win, but this time when I opened my eyes I was congratulated on being a Set For Life winner, £10,000 every month for a year.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, in fact I was so unsure that I scanned the ticket about five times – this time with my eyes firmly open – and each time there was the same winning message.”

Paul cracks open the champers after his lottery win. (Image: National Lottery)

While he could be forgiven for taking the day off, instead Paul popped his winning National Lottery ticket in his pocket, jumped in his van and headed off to work clearing out a house he had been working on.

“When I got to the site I showed my boss and the other lads," he said.

"I then headed to the local shop so it could be checked properly on the terminal before I called The National Lottery, and of course, to shout the lads a bacon, sausage and egg roll to celebrate.

“Once I’d made the call confirming the win, from the comfort of my van, I headed back to work and got on with the house clearance with everyone else.”

Paul will spend some of his winnings on a new campervan and a trip to Jamaica and to Anfield. (Image: National Lottery)

Paul bought his winning National Lottery Set For Life ticket at the Nisa store on Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven.

The winning numbers on that date were 6,16, 20, 44, 47 and the Life Ball 9.

While he has no plans to stop working, Paul is beginning to think about what the future may hold and although it’s early days there are a couple of ideas on his wish list.

“To be honest it really hasn’t sunk in, the idea that £10,000 will be paid to me every month for the next year takes some getting used to," he said.

"I’ve worked all my life but never had money like that, or dreamt I ever would, but I do have a few ideas up my sleeve.

Paul celebrated his win by buying his workmates a round of bacon and egg rolls. (Image: National Lottery)

“A few years back I started saving for a campervan so I could eventually hit the open road and explore more of Wales, and the UK.

"Over the years the pot has slowly grown but I was a long way from my target, now in just a month I could hit it, and in two double it.

“I won’t be buying anything too soon, I’ve waited this long so I’ll wait until the end of the summer when there should be some good deals about, but to know that by the end of the year I’ll finally have my campervan is just brilliant.”

Paul continued: “Before I get the camper, and if I can get the time off, I might book myself a little trip to Jamaica.

“Years ago my mum went and she said it was an island paradise so I fancy a bit of that.

"The only other thing on my wish list for now, a trip to Anfield to see Liverpool play at home. I’ve been a lifelong fan and never seen them play, other than on the telly.”

Paul picked his winning numbers on March 27 this year. (Image: National Lottery)

Paul is the second National Lottery winner to have bought a ticket in Milford Haven in just four months.

Earlier this year Torch Theatre pantomime dame Dion Davies, 47, from Ceredigion claimed a £55,086 EuroMillions prize with a ticket that he had bought in December while performing in the panto, but had forgotten to check.

