Adam Price, who was elected as party leader in 2018, could be set to step down, according to reports from Nation.Cymru.

Plaid Cymru Senedd members met on Tuesday to discuss the report – which had been commissioned jointly by Mr Price and the party’s National Executive Committee. It was led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans, and it began to look into the party’s culture last December.

Mr Price last week said he was “deeply sorry” and that all the recommendations would be taken on board.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said on Tuesday evening: "The Plaid Cymru Senedd Group met to discuss the implementation of the recommendations of the Prosiect Pawb report.

"Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price has subsequently called a special meeting of the NEC where the next steps for the party will be discussed.

"Plaid Cymru's priority remains the well-being of its staff and members, and fostering a culture which is safe, inclusive and respectful to all."

More to follow.