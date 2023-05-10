St Davids, has a special place in the King’s heart. He last visited the city in 2021 as part of his summer tour of Wales.

Even though the visit had been kept under wraps, due to Covid-19, word got out and hundreds of loyal locals and visitors came to the grounds of the cathedral to cheer him.

The then-Prince of Wales held an impromptu walkabout as he left St Davids Cathedral, laughing and chatting to supporters.

The King has visited the city and the cathedral many times; in 2008 he formally opened the new cloisters. He also visited the cathedral, in the rain, with Diana on his royal honeymoon tour in October 1981 and on his investiture tour of Wales in 1969.

The city celebrated his coronation with a street party in and around the city’s Cross Square.

Revellers enjoyed live music, a barbecue run by St Davids Penknife Club, kids fancy dress, face painting, activities and games.

The city council was delighted with the event and thanked all who had made the event so unique.

“A big thank you to the Penknife Club for the BBQ with all the money raised for charity, Keeley Rose and Rosie Jacobs who painted faces all day, the city councillors, Malcolm Gray for putting up the bunting and flags in preparation for the event and Melanie Hayes for organising crafts for the children,” said the council.

“The music was great and was organised by Ross Gurney who started off the event then followed by Northern Las, Don Mc Gregor, Mike Chant and Brian Mirza. Also thank you to St Davids Fire Service who came along with their fire engine, the First Aiders and the Cross Hotel for being so accommodating.

“Days like this show what a lovely community St Davids is.”