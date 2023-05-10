One of the BBC’s most well-loved programmes - Escape to the Country – will be escaping to Pembroke next week when it films a segment focusing on people who are proud of their historic town.
Assistant producer Owen Price is now appealing for people who may be interested in taking part to contact him via email. This could include independent business owners, people who are knowledgeable about the town or people who are simply proud to be living there.
Filming is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, May 16.
Anyone interested in taking part should email Owen at owen.price@nkdtv.com
“The plan is to go through all the emails and comments as the week progresses and I aim to get back in touch will people as soon as possible,” he said.
“I may not be able to respond to everyone, but I’d like to say a huge thankyou to all those who are prepared to take part in the programme in advance.”
