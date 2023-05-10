Steven Leyson, Andrew Jenkins, Lynne Leyson and Samson Leyson all deny a series of drug offences over a period of just over a year.

Stephen Leyson, 54, Lynne Leyson, 51, and Samson Leyson, 22, all of Capel Dewi in Carmarthen, denied a charge of conspiracy to supply cocaine between October 26, 2021, and November 30, 2022, while Stephen Leyson also denied unlawful possession of a small automatic hand gun.

Stephen and Lynne Leyson entered not guilty pleas to charges of possessing criminal property – accused of having £17,190 in their possession, knowing or suspecting it was the product of crime.

All four defendants – including Jenkins, 50, of North Hill Road in Mount Pleasant – denied conspiring to supply cannabis between October 26, 2021, and November 30, 2022.

A hearing was held at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 10, which the defendants weren’t required to attend, to fix a start date for the trial.

There had been concerns over the availability of a prosecutor for the case during the period that a judge was available.

Judge Huw Rees said his “hands are tied” over when the trial could be held.

“The case will start on Monday,” he said.

“This judge is only available for two weeks.

“It’s imperative this case gets on otherwise there are insurmountable difficulties.”

The trial is expected to last 10 days, and will be heard before Judge Christopher Vosper at Swansea Crown Court from Monday, May 15.

A Pembroke couple – Ritchie Coleman, 33, and 32-year-old Emma Calver-Roberts, both of Vetch Close – will be sentenced following the trial.

Coleman pleaded guilty on January 5 to producing cannabis and possessing amphetamine, and both Coleman and Calver-Roberts pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.