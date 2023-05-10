The defendants were in court for harassment, assault, possessing cannabis, and breaching community orders.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

CHRISTOPHER MARSH, 46, of The Grove in St Florence, has been made the subject of a restraining order after admitting harassment.

Marsh was accused of harassing a woman – without violence – in Tenby between November 10 last year and April 21.

He sent the woman “persistent and unwanted letters, phone calls, voicemails, and text messages”.

He pleaded guilty on April 22, and was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

Marsh was handed a 12 week sentence, suspended of 18 months, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.

The restraining order lasts until April 25, 2026.

LUKE BRUMMITT, 44, of Queen Street in Pembroke Dock, has admitted assaulting a man and breaching a court order.

Brummitt assaulted a man in Haverfordwest on November 23.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 26, and was fined £320.

He was also made the subject of one-year community order, must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £50 in compensation.

Brummitt also admitted breaching a court order by failing to attend appointments on January 11, March 1, March 29, and April 5.

He was fined £40.

LUKE HARVEY, 19, of St Davids Place in Goodwick, has admitted twice being caught with cannabis.

He was accused of possessing 37.6 grams of the Class B drug on August 29 last year, and five grams of cannabis on April 10.

Harvey pleaded guilty to both offences, and was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 26.

He was fined £80, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £64 surcharge.

CHEYNE LLOYD- NEAL, 28, of Alma Garden in Penally, near Tenby, breached a court order by not showing up to an appointment or to her unpaid work.

Lloyd-Neal admitted not attending an unpaid work placement on February 5, and an appointment on March 16.

The community order had been imposed on October 21, 2021, for an offence of assault by beating in May of that year.

She admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 26.

Lloyd-Neal was fined £40 and was ordered to pay £60, and the previous community order was revoked.

LUCAS PULFORD, 22, of no fixed abode, failed to attend four appointments required as part of a community order.

Pulford did not attend appointments on June 15 last year, and January 30, February 22, and March 1 this year. The community order had been imposed on September 29, 2021.

He admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 26, and was fined £40 and must pay £60 in costs.