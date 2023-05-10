After the collision, 19-year-old Bradley Taylor can be seen looking back as his victim as the man lay bleeding on the road, before picking up his bike and riding away.

During the course of the investigation, Taylor got rid of key evidence that would link him to the incident – including a distinctive helmet, rucksack and bike seat.

However, CCTV footage captured Taylor pushing his bike along several streets in Llanelli before riding it the wrong way up a one-way system.

The victim suffered a number of broken bones, and spent nine weeks in hospital and rehabilitation before he was able to go home.

Taylor’s victim had been living an active and independent life before the incident, enjoying swimming, dancing and growing vegetables.

In a statement, the victim said he is now unable to do the things he loved, now having to rely on other people.

He said that not even being able to walk to his garden has “broken his heart”.

Taylor, of Asgard, Meinciau near Kidwelly, admitted charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to report a collision, and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 3 and was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institute.

Bradley Taylor hit a 94-year-old man while on a scrambler bike. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

PC Protheroe, of Dyfed-Powys Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a serious incident, which was made all the more shocking by Bradley Taylor’s lack of concern and remorse at the scene.

“CCTV shows he clearly saw the elderly victim was injured, however Taylor chose to ride away without attempting to help or calling for an ambulance.

“The victim’s life has been completely overturned by what happened on March 6. His independence has been taken away, he suffers with nightmares, and he has lost the ability to do the things he loves.

“Despite having to come to terms with the significant impact the incident has had on his life, he has shown tremendous strength throughout our investigation, and I would like to thank him for his support.”