The magnificent Rhosygilwen Mansion will be paying host to Radio 4’s popular current affairs programme ‘Any Questions’ next month.
The panel of personalities has yet to be announced, however the evening will be presented by popular BBC political correspondent Alex Forsyth.
Alex has made regular appearances on BBC Two’s Politics Live, Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour, The World Tonight and the Brexitcast and Newcast podcasts.
She is only the sixth permanent presenter since the show first aired in 1948.
The programme will be recorded at Rhosygilwen on June 9. Admission is free, however tickets must be booked in advance from the ‘Any Questions’ website.
For further information on Rhosygilwen’s season of music, art and theatre, visit their website at rhosygilwen.co.uk
