The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was stopped by police as she drove her car through The Ridgeway in Lamphey on March 4, 2023. Each of the three children were inside the vehicle.

A roadside breath test was carried out which was positive with the result that subsequent intoximeter tests were carried out at a police custody suite. These confirmed that the woman had 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

She was also found to be in possession of an unknown quantity of the Class A drug, cocaine.

The following day the same woman was arrested in Cardigan where she was found to be in possession of five Lisdex amphetamines, which are a Class C drug.

This week she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates when she pleaded guilty to a total of five charges. These comprised causing the assault, ill treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposing the children in a manner to cause them unnecessary suffering or harm; driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit; driving without third party insurance; possessing Class A cocaine and possessing Class C amphetamines.

Sentencing was adjourned to May 31 when magistrates will consider pre-sentence reports which will be prepared by the probation service.

The woman was released on conditional bail, the sole condition being that she engages fully with social services pending her sentencing later this month.