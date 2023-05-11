Cllr Lye took up the reins at this week’s AGM after beating the deputy mayor elect, Cllr Steve Thomas.

Both contenders gained five votes, with the result that the outgoing chairman, Cllr Mike Harry, dealt his casting vote in favour of Cllr Lye.

“I may not be Neyland born and bred, but I only want the best for the town and the people who we represent,” said Cllr Lye after taking up office.

“I shall try and do my very best.”

Councillor Lye returned to council chambers in April 2021 following a 20-year-break from local government.

He stood down from his previous position as councillor on Trowbridge Town Council in 2001, following 12 years service, and from the West Wiltshire District Council.

After moving to Pembrokeshire, he spent 19 years in Johnston with his partner Carol, before the couple moved to Neyland in 2020.

Neyland town council’s deputy chair for 2023-24 is Cllr Ashleigh Phelan.