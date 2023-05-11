The road in Milford Haven will be closed for seven days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on May 10.

The notice stated that the road will be closed from Saturday, May 27 and will remain closed to all traffic for seven days to allow for repairs to the railway bridge in the vicinity of Light-a-pipe Farm to be carried out.

The road closure will only be between 10pm and 6am each day.

The specified road is:

C3006 Old Hakin Road, Merlins Bridge from the junction with the property known as Bethany Farm, south to the property known as Light-a-pipe Farm.

The alternative route for vehicles is the C3006 Old Hakin Road, A4076 Haverfordwest to Milford Haven trunk road into Johnston via Dredgman Hill, New Bulford Road and C3006 Tiers Cross to Merlins Bridge Road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration and exempted vehicles will also be able to use the road.