SCL Logistics Wales, of 20 Brynderi Close, Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn (SA38 8NP) is applying for a goods vehicle operators licence.

The licence would allow the company to use A40 Garage Ltd, Haverfordwest (SA62 4PD) as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and three trailers.

Any owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make representations in writing by May 31.

Representations must be sent to Traffic Commissioner, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF with their reasons. A copy must also be sent to the applicant at the address listed earlier in the article.