Kokulan Gnanasundaram has applied to Pembrokeshire County Council to vary a premises licence for Goodwick Post Office and Stores.

The application was submitted on May 2 and a consultation is currently underway for the licence which, if approved, would allow alcohol to be sold at the premises on Main Street, Goodwick, every day between the hours of 6am and 11pm. The alcohol would not be allowed to be consumed on the premises.

Anyone wishing to make a sensible representation on the application must do so in writing by May 30. Representations can be made by writing to The Licensing Team, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.