The one is from Pembrokeshire and was caught with an expired licence and the second is from Swansea but was caught in Pembrokeshire.

Martin John Duffield, 59, of Hermon, Glogue, Pembrokeshire, admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

He admitted that on January 25, he drove a Toyota Corolla on Rhodfa’r Felin, Cardigan, ortherwise than in accordance with a licence as he held an expired substantive licence.

He was ordered to pay £96 fine, £38 surcharge and £90 costs.

Mohammad Muzfar Ahmad, 23, of Harcourt Street, Mount Pleasant, Swansea, admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 24.

He admitted that on January 4 he was caught driving a BMW 116 on Spring Gardens, Narberth, when he didn’t hold a valid UK driving licence.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £90 costs.