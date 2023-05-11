The shelter near to the 'Duck Stop' riverway, Aberaeron has been attacked by vandals in addition to the Well which is situated on the opposite side of the river near to the entrance to Cylch Aeron.

The attacks are believed to have taken place sometime between April 28 and May 4, 2023.

As a result, police have launched an investigation and are eager to hear from anyone who may be able to help them with their enquiries.

They can do so by ringing 101, or online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline and http://101@dyfed-powys.police.uk