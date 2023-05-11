“I’m scared that he’ll get access to my house and I’m scared for my son’s safety,” the victim said in an impact statement read out to Haverfordwest court earlier this week.

Her comments were made after she was woken by Christopher O’Connell as he attempted to contact her via his phone just after 5am on March 18.

“She didn’t recognise the number, so she didn’t answer the phone,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

“But when it rang again a short time later, she answered it.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that the woman heard a male voice, who immediately identified himself as O’Connell.

She then heard him say, ‘You told the police I was stalking you. Well, I am now’.

After the victim put her phone down, O’Connell continued to ring her on numerous further occasions using both his own phone as well as another device.

This week O’Connell, 38, of Coxhill, Narberth, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing harassment without violence.

He was represented in court by Frann Richards.

“The reason he contacted her was to try and clear the air and make sure the victim had no bad feelings towards him,” she said. “He also wanted to reassure her that he wasn’t stalking her.

“He knows he shouldn’t have called her at 5am but he didn’t realise the time when he made the call.”

Ms Richards added that O’Connell was ‘deeply apologetic’ for committing the offence.

“He knows he went about this in the wrong way,” she added.

After considering a probation report, magistrates sentenced O’Connell to a 12 month community order during which he must carry out 20 rehabilitation requirement activity days.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

