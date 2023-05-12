Ledwood Mechanical Engineering, based in Pembroke Dock, provided two 1,000 litre vertical hydrogen storage tanks to Creo International for installation in zero-carbon properties.

Nick Revell, Ledwood’s managing director, said: “The growth in alternative clean energy sources such as hydrogen is providing a range of opportunities for our business to expand in green industries given the need for similar skill sets and expertise.

“We are delighted to be working on behalf of Creo International as Neil and the team develop their low carbon technologies for net-zero residential homes and commercial properties.”

The storage tanks are pressurised to 40 Bar and will hold 1,000 litres of hydrogen, the equivalent to 3.2kg of gaseous hydrogen. This will be used with Creo’s Green Hydrogen System which is developed for residential, industrial and commercial properties.

There are also plans to design and create a variety of different size tanks of varying pressures, up to a maximum of 55,000 litres which will be suitable for commercial use.

Neil Jenkins, director of Creo, said: “Green Hydrogen is a clean and flexible source of energy with zero emissions but, traditionally, it has been difficult to store because it has very low volumetric energy density.

“These unique, space saving vertical tanks offer the potential for domestic, industrial and commercial users to reduce carbon emissions and costs at a time when we are all conscious of rising energy prices.

“We look forward to continuing the working relationship with Ledwood and creating an extensive range of premium quality hydrogen storage tanks in Wales.”

Creo International developed the first solar green hydrogen powered house in the UK and is working on two new test houses, one in Wales and one in Spain. Construction on both will start later in 2023 and will be built using Creoblocks, a propriety ICF system developed by Creo, which will be zero-carbon and powered entirely by solar and green hydrogen, meaning there will also be no gas or electricity bills.