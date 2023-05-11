And in case anyone is wondering why some generous benefactor couldn’t have rounded it up to a neat £4,000, the £3,960 total can be split perfectly between the three worthy local causes which stand to benefit.

Hook CP School, the Hook Miners Trust for the Play Park Fund and the 2Wish charity which supports those affected by death in young people will now each receive £1,320.

“Thanks to the amazing community we live in, as well as those who visited us on the day from slightly further afield, we’ve raised this very grand total,” commented Hook’s Keith Hancock following Sunday’s fete. “Well done to absolutely everyone who was involved.”

The fete was hosted by the Hook Sports and Social Club.