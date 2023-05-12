Lee Jones, 48, was stopped by police as he drove his Peugeot Partner van through St Davids Road, Haverfordwest on December 27, 2022.

A drugs wipe proved positive, and Jones was taken to the Haverfordwest police custody suite where further blood tests were carried out. These gave a reading of 390mcg of benzoylecgonine which is a derivative e of cocaine. The legal limit is 50.

Jones, of Prospect Place, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the specified drugs limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week. He was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“He’s one of the many that can’t believe what’s happened,” he said.

“He took cocaine days before and wasn’t feeling the effects of it.

“And after spending 40 minutes being tested in the police custody suite, the officers handed the keys back to him as he was perfectly able to drive.”

Mr Kelleher added that his client is going to ‘struggle professionally without a driving licence as he works as a self-employed plasterer.

Despite Mr Kelleher’s mitigation, Jones was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.