Addressing the Royal balcony as King Charles III and other royals waved to crowds and watched a flypast, the Bridgerton star described the scene as “terribly white”.

On ITV on Saturday, Adjoa said: “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony.

“I am very struck by that. I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: 'What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?’”

Following the comments, she insisted that she did not mean to cause offence after her remarks caused some backlash online.

"I think I upset a few people,” she said, adding: “"I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: 'Oh it's so white!' because the day had been so mixed and I didn't mean to upset anybody."

Ofcom have now received 4,165 complaints about the comments made by Adjoa, making it the most complained about TV moment of the year so far.

More than 2,000 people complained to Ofcom about Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show, after they were upset by a debate on junior doctors pay dispute, while more than 900 people submitted complaints about Channel 4 show Naked Education.

Other TV moments that have prompted Ofcom complaints this year include Coronation Street’s acid attack storyline, a Britain’s Got Talent contestant who attempted a Rubix Cube while on fire, and Love Island’s Ekin-Su’s Dancing on Ice outfit.