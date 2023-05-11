One youth has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage while a second youth has been arrested on suspicion of assault and of going equipped for theft.

Both youths remain in police custody.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 10.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact the police.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident on their mobile phones or on their dashcam.

“We understand that a man in his 40s who was driving a Volkswagen Passat may have filmed the incident on his mobile phone,” commented PC Reece Wale.

“We would be grateful if he could contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20230510-414.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.