Joshua Spicer, 36, of Castle Terrace in Narberth, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court accused of criminal damage and making off without payment at Shaad Indian restaurant on January 12.

Spicer was accused of causing £60-worth of damage to a canvas at the restaurant.

He pleaded guilty, and, on Wednesday, May 3, was fined £80 and must pay costs of £85.

The charge of making off without payment – relating to £23.70 of curry, bread, and drink – was withdrawn by the prosecution.