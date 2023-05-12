Colby Woodland Garden is one of the best places for bluebells according to National Trust Cymru.

Every May, woodlands are carpeted with bluebells and orchards are bursting with blossoming fruit trees.

National Trust Cymru said that Colby is colourful all year around but in May, it’s the deep violet-blue flowers that dazzle.

The trust suggests wandering through West Wood and enjoying the displays in the peaceful secret valley.

It is also suggested to visit the Sky Glade at the top of the wood where you can lean on a tree trunk and gaze at the clouds moving across the sky.

Towards the end of May, there will also be large star-shaped white blossoms on the medlar tree in the Walled Garden.

Find out more about planning your visit at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wales