Jonathan Paul Jones, 50, of Anchor Drive, St Davids, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21 and sentenced by the court on April 24.

He admitted that on November 29 he drove a Volkswagen on the A4076 Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, without an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £85, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Charlotte Rebecca Lloyd-Bird, 33, of Guilderoy Road, Hundleton, admitted allowing another to drive without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 24.

She admitted that on December 27, she allowed a man to drive an Audi A3 Sport on London Road, Pembroke Dock, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She was fined £357, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £142 surcharge and £90 costs.

Megan Leigh Roberts, 22, of Leach Way, Tenby, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 24.

She was caught on December 26 driving a Smart Fortwo Passion on Thornton, Milford Haven, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She was fined £267, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £106 surcharge and £90 costs.

Donna Brown, 40, of India Row, Monkton, admitted allowing another to drive without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

She was caught on March 20 allowing another person to drive a Kia Rio without insurance on the A477 Waterloo, Pembroke Dock.

She was fined £120, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rachel Willoughby-Crisp, 22, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

She was caught on December 2 driving a Ford Fiesta on Snowdrop Lane, Haverfordwest, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kaylea Coe, 18, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

She was caught on January 29 driving a Citroen C1 on the A4076 Freeman’s Way when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

She received no separate penalty after being found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence as she has a provisional licence but was not displaying L plates and was not accompanied by a supervising qualified driver.

Luis Heathfield, 20, of Gilgal Terrace, Pennar, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

He was caught on January 28 driving a Ford Fiesta Zetec on Wesley Court, Pembroke Dock when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £120, given eight points on his licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after admitting driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence as he was the holder of a provisional licence and was not displaying L plates and did not have a qualified driver supervising him.

Tomas Stratton, 20, of Manorowen, Fishguard, was found guilty of allowing someone to drive without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

He was caught on January 29 allowing another person – Kaylea Coe – to drive a Citroen C1 on the A4076 Freemans Way when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the specific use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty for aiding Coe to drive a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sylvester Costen, 32, of Cilgwyn, Newport, Pembrokeshire, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

He was caught on December 18 driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A487 Cardigan when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Adewale Ishola Patrick, 39, of Glen View, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

He was caught on December 16 driving a Peugeot 307 on Morrisons Roundabout, Carmarthen when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.