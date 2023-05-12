Animal welfare officers accompanied by a vet from the Animal and Plant Health Agency visited Cildwyll Farm in Llanddowror, near St Clears, in February 2022.

As they approached from the driveway, they noticed a very thin, brown cow lying alone in a field. Alongside her lay a dead calf.

It was obvious to the officers that the cow had not been properly observed nor monitored during the birthing process, which resulted in the loss of the calf.

In a shed, officers found another cow lying on her right side in muck, with her legs tucked up.

They initially believed the animal was dead but then they noticed that she was breathing.

There was no evidence of food nor water beside her, and she had no dry area in which to lie down.

Behind her, against a wall, lay her dead calf. The mother had been lying in these unacceptable conditions and untreated since she had calved five days prior.

After advice from the farm’s vet, the cow had to be euthanised.

Inside the calf pens, the officers discovered a ‘downer’ calf that was unable to stand. After assessing the calf’s condition, it was decided to euthanise the animal as a result of its severe pneumonia.

Several other calves were also found to be suffering from pneumonia, none of which had received any form of veterinary treatment.

In the sheep shed, officers found several untreated lame sheep. Two downer ewes were assessed by a vet and it was advised that both ewes had to be euthanised.

None of the remaining cows, calves and sheep had access to fresh drinking water, but when they were offered water by the officers, they drank immediately.

A total of 19 cattle carcasses and three sheep carcasses were found lying around the farm in various stages of decay. As a result, wildlife and other farm animals, including pigs, had access to the carcasses.

Eiryls Thomas, who has been farming for 38 years years, and her son Dewi Aeron Thomas, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to the animals when they recently appeared before Llanelli magistrates.

They also admitted failing to dispose of the dead animals without undue delay, ensuring that no animal nor bird had access to the carcasses and an additional charge of failing to report the animals’ deaths with seven days.

They sere sentenced to 20 weeks in custody, suspended for 24 months. They will also have to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, 25 days rehabilitation activity requirements and will have to pay costs totalling £2,700.

“The details of this case are appalling and distressing to read,” commented Carmarthenshire County Council cabinet member Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen.

“I must thank our Animal Health Officers for their work on this difficult case and for bringing the perpetrators to justice. We, as a council, will do everything within our power to bring people that mistreat animals to justice.

“It is important to stress that our Animal Health Officers are also here to support farmers and can offer support to those that are experiencing difficulties in caring for their livestock.”

"If anyone has concerns about animal welfare issues, they can contact the team on 01554 742249 or e-mail cccanimalhealth@carmarthenshire.gov.uk”