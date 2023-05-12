Adrian Thomas, 54, had been taken to the police station following an earlier incident at Castle Hill, Haverfordwest on December 18, 2022, where he caused criminal damage to the front door of a property.

He also used threatening or abusive words and behaviour towards the occupant of the property.

The following day, December 19, Thomas, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, was arrested and taken to the police custody suite for questioning.

But whilst he was there, the custody shorts which he was wearing 'dropped to the floor', with the result this his genitalia were exposed to the officers.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

He was legally represented by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“He was wearing a suicide suit in the custody suite comprising a padded top and shorts,” he said. “But the shorts were not the best, and they fell down.”

Whilst in the custody suite, Thomas also assaulted two police officers and a detention escort officer.

This week he pleaded guilty to all seven charges, namely exposure, criminal damage, using threatening and abusive words and behavior, assaulting two officers, assaulting the detention officers and the failure to surrender to bail on March 15, 2022.

Sentencing was adjourned until May 31 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared by the probation service.