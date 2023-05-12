Pleading guilty to the charge before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was Conor Carter, 30, of Laugharne Close, Pembroke.

Carter was stopped by officers as he drove his black Mercedes C200 along the A4139 at The Green, Pembroke, on January 21.

A drugs wipe was positive, and Carter was taken to Haverfordwest police station for further testing. This confirmed that he had 57mcg of benzoylecgonine in his blood, which is a derivative of cocaine. The specified limit is 50.

Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers informed magistrates that four weeks prior, Conor was charged with an identical offence of driving whilst over the legal drugs limit.

As a result of both offences being committed in such close proximity, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.