Jacob Ghansah, 30, of Seabank Road, Fleetwood, appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, May 12.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of battery.

Both charges relate to an alleged incident in Milford Haven on November 23, 2022, where he is accused of sexually assaulting and battery of a teenager, who His Honour Judge Geraint Walters said was 16.

He denies both charges.

Judge Walters granted Ghansah the same bail conditions he was on previously and he is due to stand trial on October 2.