The Women in Wales luncheon and auction is raising money for Sandy Bear, North Pembrokeshire Riding for the Disabled and The Pembrokeshire Food Story.

Sandy Bear is a charity providing bereavement support for young people in Pembrokeshire. North Pembrokeshire Riding for the Disabled runs out of Havards Stables in Newport and offers riding and horse care skills to children and adults with disabilities.

The three charities were chosen after giving a Dragon’s Den style presentation to the Women in Wales committee.

“The three charities from Pembrokeshire were chosen on merit - we felt that what they were asking for and the reasons were well aligned with the aims of the Women in Wales charity,” said Women in Wales’ Rachel Thomas.

“Personally, I was delighted they were chosen, as Pembrokeshire ladies and business have always been supportive of this event.”

Over the years past 30 years Women in Wales has raised more than £1 million for children’s charities in Wales.

As well as the luncheon today, there will be an amazing auction of goodies including holidays, a Pembrokeshire walk for six finishing with afternoon tea at Priskilly Forest Country house with broadcaster Ruth Dodworth; a flight from Withybush; a signed Welsh World Cup squad football jersey, an Annwn restaurant dining experience and a Melin Tregwynt throw.

To make a bid remotely visit the Women in Wales auction site.

There is also a fabulous fundraising raffle, a champagne reception and a talk by Alison Tod a couture milliner- from Abergavenny - well known for providing hats for Dior and Dolce&Gabbana to name a few.