Officers were called to a two-car collision on Perrots Road, Haverfordwest. Drivers were advised to find an alternative route if possible ot to allow extra time for their journey, as traffic was backing up.

Police remained at the scene for over an hour.

“We were called to a two-car collision on Perrots Road, Haverfordwest, at approximately 6.10pm yesterday, Thursday,” said a police spokesperson.

“The road was cleared by 7.35pm.”

Dyfed-Powys Police Tweeted last night: "There are currently delays on Perrots Rd due to a collision. Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible, or plan extra time into your journey."

The Western Telegraph has contacted the other emergency services.