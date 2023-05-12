Concerns that a part of Milford Haven may be a no-go area for commercial planning applications were dismissed by a senior councillor yesterday.
In a question submitted to the May 11 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Milford Haven councillor Alan Dennison asked: “A recent application to open a new bijou restaurant on a site of three previous restaurants in Fulke Street [Milford Haven] was refused on the basis that it was not in Charles Street.
“Can the Cabinet member advise if it is Pembrokeshire County Council policy to refuse all hospitality or other small retail business planning applications within Milford Haven unless they are located in Charles Street and what would be the grounds for such refusal?”
Responding, Cabinet Member for Planning & Housing Delivery Cllr Jon Harvey said: “There has been no recent refusal in Fulke Street, Milford Haven, for a change of use.”
He told members there was no council policy to refuse such applications unless they were in Charles Street.
