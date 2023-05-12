This morning, Friday May 12, the first guests were set to be welcomed to the ‘heritage dining experience’ at Black Pool Mill, near Canaston Bridge.

The restaurant, which will create 35 new jobs, is the result of significant investment by Bluestone National Park Resort.

The Grade II Listed mill, close to Minwear Woods, has been renovated and restored to its original architectural style, with many of its historic features being brought back to their former glory.

The eagerly-awaited opening date is now scheduled for Friday May 19.

Posting on Facebook, the Black Pool Mill team said: “It’s about attention to detail… Black Pool Mill, our new heritage dining venue, will be opening soon after its full renovation.

“We had hoped to open the doors this weekend. But, as we want to offer the perfect venue and experience, we believe we need a little more time to get it to that point.

“But don’t worry… we will be opening on Friday 19th May to ensure our exceptionally talented team at the venue are ready and fully immersed in the new layout.

“If you have a booking that is affected by this, our Guest Services team will be in touch.”

The head of Black Pool Mill is Sarah Davies, who has more than 30 years’ experience in hospitality, including nine as deputy head of food and beverage at Bluestone.

She will be joined by head chef, Paul Owens, previous head chef at Mansion House in Llansteffan.

The menus at the new restaurant will feature dishes using many locally sourced and foraged ingredients to ensure a true taste of Pembrokeshire.

Sarah said: “We’ve been down a long path ensuring Black Pool Mill has been renovated and restored to its original architectural style, internally and externally.

“We have paid attention to details throughout and we’re sure our guests will enjoy the experience of dining and celebrating here.”

Spread over three floors, the venue has dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a banqueting area, bar, and private dining rooms.

It will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be open to the public as well as guests staying at Bluestone.

"Its location, with the lake, river and woodland, will make it a perfect destination throughout the seasons,” added Sarah.

More details and bookings for Black Pool Mill can be found at www. Blackpoolmill.com.