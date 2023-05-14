Dylan Thomas’ hit radio drama Under Milk Wood was turned into a Hollywood movie directed by Andrew Sinclair in 1971.

By this time, Under Milk Wood had been performed many times as a play, following the residents of fictional village Llareggub who we meet through the eyes of blind Captain Tom Cat. The village is believed to be based on New Quay, with its characters being spun from people Dylan Thomas met during his time in the area.

The 1971 movie starred Peter O’Toole as Captain Tom Cat, Elizabeth Taylor as Rosie Probert and Richard Burton as First Man.

The A-listers descended on Lower Town, Fishguard where they filmed the movie. A number of local people were extras in the film, and it is said that Richard Burton – who was classed as Hollywood royalty – was very warm to the locals.

Here we take a look at some pictures from the filming of Under Milk Wood.

Richard Burton with locals. (Image: Andrew Harries via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Richard Burton on set of Under Milk Wood. (Image: Andrew Harries via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Richard Burton in Lower Town, Fishguard. (Image: Andrew Harries via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Richard Burton getting make up done in Lower Town, Fishguard. (Image: Andrew Harries via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Richard Burton during filming. (Image: Andrew Harries via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Hollywood star Richard Burton greeting locals. (Image: Andrew Harries via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

The set for Captain Tom Cat's cabin. (Image: Andrew Harries via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

