Fraser Cuberhives, 36, of Sycamore Street, Newcastle Emlyn, was convicted of concealing criminal property and supplying cocaine following a trial on July 29 last year.

A proceeds of crime application (POCA) hearing at Swansea Crown Court in March heard that Cuberhives has the cash in two bitcoin accounts or ‘wallets’. One wallet contained £67,000 while the other had bitcoin in it to the value of just over £258,000.

At a subsequent hearing today, Friday, May 12, Judge His Honour Geraint Walters KC, heard that Cuberhives did not have access to the bitcoin wallets, however he did not believe that there was any crypto currency in them.

It was also said that he no longer had any interest in a number plate that had been listed in the POCA proceedings.

Mr Singh, representing Cuberhives, said that it was conceivable that the cryptocurrency no longer had any value, which he said did happen with this type of currency.

He asked that the hearing be adjourned for three weeks for further investigation.

Judge Walters explained that in proceeds of crime application hearings the burden of proof was on the defendant, meaning that Cuberhives had to prove that the cryptocurrency was not in his possession.

If he was unable to do this, the court would work on the assumption that he had the currency, as outlined by the prosecution.

“If you don’t prove it, the court will proceed on the basis that the money is there,” he told Cuberhives.

“Unlike any other aspect of criminal law, the piece of legislation requires the defendant to prove. If it is not proved, the judge is bound to accept the prosecution’s case. That’s the law that Parliament passed.”

Judge Walters adjourned the case to a date in June for further discussion or resolution.

A POCA hearing for Cuberhives’ co-defendant, Oliver James Skeate, 33, of Nun Street, St Davids, will take place on the same date.

Skeate,33, pleaded guilty to possessing Class A drugs and acquiring criminal property in 2021.

He was acquitted of supplying cocaine and possessing cocaine with intent to supply following a trial on July 29 last year.

A previous POCA hearing was told that had benefitted to the sum of £10,060 from his criminal activity and that he had £1,700 in his bank account and a further sum of $1,300.