At a special meeting of Tenby Town Council on Wednesday, May 10, the honour was conferred on its senior member, Cllr Trevor Hallett, and a former member, Sue Lane.

The current mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, on one of her final civic duties of her term of office, said: "I believe it is fitting that these two remarkable people, who have given such service to the town, receive the award at the same time.

“Both entered council in 1987 and both served the council and the town – locally, throughout Pembrokeshire, across Wales, reaching all parts of the United Kingdom and as acting as Tenby ambassadors throughout the world.

"Although Sue and Trevor have had different areas of interest, they have both brought commitment, knowledge and determination to everything that they have done in and for the town."

Both have served as mayor multiple times, with Sue holding the office nine time and Trevor four.

She Lane is presented with her Freedom scroll by Tenby's mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Sue Lane, who stepped down from the council earlier this year, has been recognised for her long service on the authority and her contribution to so many aspects of town life.

This includes her outstanding work with Tenby in Bloom and Tenby branch of the Royal British Legion and her work as an ambassador for the town through Wales in Bloom, Britain in Bloom, and International in Bloom.

Cllr Trevor Hallett and Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall study the scroll. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Trevor Hallett is also honoured for this contribution to the town and its people.

He was recognised for his outstanding work on the natural history and the environment of the area, including serving as area tree warden for many years.

His work with the Civic Society and Tenby Museum is also recognised along with his international work, alongside the late Peter Osborne, with the Walled Towns Friendship Circle.

The origins of Freemen of the Town dates to Victorian times and has always been an extremely rare honour.

Tenby Town Council lost the ability to make this award with the loss of its Borough status in 1974.

However, this historic right was restored in 2010. The last time the Freedom of the Town was awarded was in 1970, when the honour was bestowed on HMS Tenby.

The last person to be awarded the freedom of the borough was Wilfred Harrison MBE in 1969.