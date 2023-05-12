Now, just five months after shaking hands on a deal and turning his thoughts to what has become a hugely challenging and ambitious restoration project, David is just weeks away from The Speculation’s resurrection as one of south Pembrokeshire’s most historic and evocative pubs.

“There’s hardly a morning when I don’t wake up and wonder what the hell I’ve done,” he laughs.

“When I bought The Speculation back in December 2022 I knew that the amount of work that lay ahead would be considerable. But I didn’t expect it to be quite as taxing as how it’s turned out.”

David Gray (Image: Western Telegraph)

Having previously run pubs in Tenerife, Cyprus, Berkshire and Essex, David had long harboured the dream of returning to his home county of Pembrokeshire and opening a country pub of an exceptionally high standard.

But finding that perfect property in a stunning location close to the sea is easier said than done.

“I came down to Pembrokeshire last summer to visit my father in Pembroke Dock and drove down to Freshwater East with the dogs,” he explained.

“When I drove past The Speculation Inn and saw the For Sale sign outside, I knew I just had to have a look.”

What greeted him inside will remain with him for the rest of his life.

“It was absolutely horrific,” he said. “It had stopped trading as a pub several years before and since then had been allowed to deteriorate into the most appalling condition.

“I drove home to Blackwood but that night I couldn’t sleep. I just kept thinking of all the potential that the place offered. At 2am I got back into my car, drove to Pembrokeshire, walked the dog around St Govan’s and made an offer.”

The offer was accepted and two weeks later, on January 12, David and his team of builders began the enormous task of restoration.

“We had to get the cleaners in before the builders even started,” he recalls.

“The amount of rubbish that had been stored throughout the property and in the garden was beyond comprehension and naturally this had attracted the rats. In fact, our cleaning team commented that this was the second worst property they'd ever seen.”

Once the property was cleared, David then began tackling the restoration.

“The worst part is the fact that we’ve spent so much money on stuff that will never be seen,” he said. “To date it’s cost me around three-quarters of a million and we haven’t even started on the cosmetics.

“Our first job was to take the chimneys and the roof down as the water had been seeping in for many years. And then the ceilings were buggered. All the electrics and plumbing had been condemned so we had to get the electricians in to make the place safe.”

The restoration project has been masterminded by Lee Bevan who has ensured that the vast majority of historic architectural features have remained intact. These include 19th century interior doors, wooden mantelpieces, gothic cupboards, pillars and slate flooring.

One of the original mantlepieces with its original fittings (Image: Western Telegraph)

“In many ways, finding the pub in such a poor condition was a blessing as it meant that so many of these original features had been preserved,” continued David.

“And this is what’s so important to a pub like this. The Speculation has a tremendous history so it’s important that this is carried through into the 21st century.”

The pub first began serving alcoholic beverages to the servants of the nearby Stackpole Estate as the Cawdors, like so many other landowners, frowned on its consumption. Rumour has it that beneath the pub lies a tunnel that leads directly to Stackpole.

Within no time The Spec was attracting rabbiters, hunters, travellers and just about anyone desperate for a drink on that three-way split between Angle, Castlemartin and Pembroke.

With the bulk of the major construction work now complete, David and his team are ready to begin the cosmetic design. He is confident that The Spec will be open to customers sometime in June.

The interior has three separate bars, including the farmers’ bar and the piano bar, each with bespoke seating, slate flooring and woodburner fires while the lighting will be kept to a minimum.

“I’m even considering having just candles to light the piano bar as these will lend so much to the overall atmosphere,” said David.

A local upholster has been commissioned to cover some wingback chairs which will be located in the rear bar beside the massive fireplace.

The old stone pigsty is being converted into an outside bar while a smoking shed will be used to smoke choice cuts including brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and burnt ends.

A section of the four-acre plot at the rear will be used to accommodate camping pods while the first floor has been converted into holiday accommodation to sleep six.

“Yes, it’s been hard work to achieve what we’ve achieved these last five months. But now that it’s all starting to come together, it’s been worth been worth every single battle.

“I can’t wait to see people walk in through the front door again and help to bring The Speculation back to life.”