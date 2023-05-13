We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos. Each week, we usually set our members a theme and this week we chose the theme of display, asking our readers to show us their favourite photo they have taken of displays.

Our members submitted dozens of photos of flowers from all across the county. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Oakwood flag display. (Image: Helena Photography (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Dobby's shrine display on Freshwater West. (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Chocolate display at Chapel Chocolates, St Davids. (Image: Deborah O'Brien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Flower display in Tenby. (Image: Verity James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Bluebell display on Skomer Island. (Image: Tony Llewellyn (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

King Charles III coronation display in Pembroke. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

