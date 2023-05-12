During her two-hour visit she sat with the infants for their story and song sessions, joined in with their play and had an opportunity to chat with some of the parents.

“It was such an honour to welcome Rocio to Jig-So as she really is the voice for our children,” said Diane Dearlove who is a trustee of the centre.

“She had a wonderful time listening to the children sing to her, joining in with their games and finding out just how much we do, not just for the children but for their families too.”

Jig-So was set up 31 years ago to support children and their families from pre-birth right up to the age of 14. Roday the centre supports around 200 families.

Mums-to-be are given opportunities to get together to discuss their concerns and get advice from other mothers, while the bilingual baby and children sessions include sensory activities, chat and play sessions, story explorers and fun sessions.

Rocio Cifuentes (left) visiting Jig-So (Image: Elaine Evans)

Jig-So continues to operate throughout the school holidays enabling older children to take part in projects at the Welsh Wildlife Centre in Cilgerran, as well as enjoy cookery lessons and outdoor activities.

In addition to the Cardigan outlet, Jig-So runs groups in Llechryd, Boncath, St Dogmaels and Goodwick.

“Our aim is to be here for families from all walks of life,” added Diane Dearlove.

“People may find they need Jig-So for any number of reasons and if we can help both the parents and their children, then that’s what this is all about.”

If anybody would like to find out more about Jig-So, they can visit their Facebook page or ring 01239 615922.