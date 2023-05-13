Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun is hosting the BBC Eurovison Song Contest Final, which will be broadcasting live from the community theatre for the bargain price of £5 a ticket.

The show will start at 7.30pm and the bar will open from 6.30pm, serving Eurovision inspired cocktails for one night only.

There will be a competition with a prize for the winner - a pair of tickets to Theatr Gwaun’s Friday Night Comedy show on June 23.

“We will support our Ukraine friends and the UK entrant, Mae Muller, allowing fans to come together and be united by music,” said a spokesperson for the theatre.

“We plan to create a Eurovision night to remember and a party atmosphere at Theatr Gwaun.”

Tickets are now on sale via theatrgwaun.com or can be purchased at the box office during opening times.