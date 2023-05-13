BBC One’s Repair Shop is on the lookout for items in need of repair and restoration from Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

The award-winning BBC One programme features a team of Britain's most skilled craftspeople, who restore items that their owners fear may be beyond saving .

Items from Pembrokeshire have featured on the show before, among the most memorable of them was a miner’s lamp which had been owned by Rita Evans’ grandfather, Hubert, when he worked in the Pembrokeshire Colliery in the 1920s.

The lamp had helped save his life when he was trapped following a roof fall. The restoration of the lamp, considering its significance to her family, moved Rita to tears.

Now the show’s researchers are searching for more items with cherished stories that need a little TLC.

“Your item doesn’t have to be antique or expensive, just something special to you with a heartfelt story,” said south Wales researcher Bethan Marsh.

“We can repair various objects such as furniture, clocks, toys, tools, ceramics, leather, artworks, shoes, musical instruments, radios and much more.”

Bethan said that she was looking to get more Welsh stories on screen, representing the nation’s diverse history, and culture.

“We may be a small Nation, but we are mighty and we have so much history to celebrate,” she said.

“From our mining heritage to our sporting successes, from our reputation as the land of song, the industrial revolution, to our young farmers, and cymru cymraeg, the Eisteddfod and Royal Welsh.”

If you, a friend or family member have a treasured item that's seen better days and you think the show’s experts can help, y𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 at www.bbc.co.uk/showsandt.../take-part/the-repair-shop or e𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥: 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬@𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐭.𝐜𝐨.𝐮𝐤 to express your interest.

“If you've already applied recently, we're currently working through Welsh applicants, so will be in touch very soon,” added Bethan.