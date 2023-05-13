In 2020 police forces began to record a new category of crime - assaults without injury on emergency workers.

The figures for this crime, released this month, show that there have been dozens of this type of assault on non-police emergency workers in Dyfed-Powys since in just over two years.

The Home Office crime figures, recorded between March 2020 and the end of 2022, show 10 of these assaults took place last year, 17 in 2021 and seven 34 assaults against emergency workers have been recorded by Dyfed-Powys Police between from early 2020 onwards.

Over the past few years nine of these crimes in Dyfed-Powys resulted in a charge.

The offence applies to attacks on 'blue light' workers, paramedics and fire fighters, along with many others, including prison officers, NHS workers, and St John’s Ambulance volunteers - but does not include police officers, who are covered by a different crime code.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill came into law in November 2018, imposing a maximum prison sentence of one year for common assault on an emergency worker – a sentence that was doubled in 2022.

Across England and Wales, 3,347 of this kind of assault on emergency workers were recorded in 2022, a slight rise on 3,342 the year before.

And since the crime was introduced, 34 per cent of recorded incidents have resulted in the offender being charged or summonsed.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "People become firefighters to serve their communities and help to keep people safe.

"Unfortunately, sweeping cuts to the Fire and Rescue Service since 2010 have meant the end of many youth and community engagement programmes which aimed to educate and include local communities in the work that firefighters do."